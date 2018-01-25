Snap’s latest effort to fight back against slow growth and the ever-looming threat of Facebook is to bring its flagship Stories product to the web.

That way, both Snapchat users and those who don’t have accounts on the mobile app can view the photos and videos.

Snap said that starting in the next few weeks, in tandem with a broader rollout of its redesigned mobile app, it will add a new share option to Story tiles in its Discover section.

From there, users will be able to share a link via text or email outside of the main Snapchat app. To view these Stories on the web, Snap is launching a desktop web viewer accessible over at Snapchat.com.

