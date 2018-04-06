Snapchat has allowed Giphy back onto its platform after it was removed when users found a racist GIF on the database earlier this month, Instagram and Snapchat had both pulled Giphy from their platforms, but Instagram reinstated Giphy last week, with stricter moderation.

Snapchat confirmed today that it would bring Giphy back since it has upgraded its moderation.

The GIF initially appeared when users searched “crime” on the Giphy database, and it showed a white announcer celebrating the death of people of colour while using a racial slur.

Giphy has since apologized for the slip-up, and the company says it has combed through its database several times to detect any other problematic GIFs.

It’s also placed protective measures to prevent future racist GIFs from appearing in its library.

