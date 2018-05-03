Professor Stephen Hawking’s final research paper suggests that our universe may be one of many similar to our own.

The theory resolves a cosmic paradox of the late physicist’s own making.

It also points a way forward for astronomers to find evidence of the existence of parallel universes.

The study was submitted to the Journal of High-Energy Physics 10 days before Prof Hawking died.

One tantalising implication of the findings, is that it might help researchers detect the presence of other universes by studying the microwave radiation left over from the Big Bang – though it is thought that it would not be possible to hop from one universe to another.

