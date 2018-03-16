Who remembers the moment of panic when you realised you forgot to feed your Tamagotchi?

Well, moments like these might just be returning to our lives after the launch of the My Tamagotchi Forever apps today for Android and iPhone.

The creators of the 90s electronic toy have recreated the game for Apple and Android smartphones which slightly resembles Pokemon GO.

The game which was released earlier today by Bandai Namco, features augmented reality of the Tamatown, mini-games, Gotchi coins.

My Tamagotchi Forever also includes augmented reality, where not only can you bring your Tamagotchi to the real world via your phone’s camera but also elements of Tamatown can also be explored with this feature.

The android app is available here meanwhile iphone users can download the throwback app here.

