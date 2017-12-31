Messaging service WhatsApp has said it is back up and running, after a global outage earlier.

Users complained it was offline for around an hour.

There has been no confirmation as to why the platform was down, but the problems appear to have coincided with midnight in India – its biggest market.

One outage map suggests several spots in the UK and Europe, the USA, Canada, India and Brazil were the worst affected areas.

Users around the world posted comments to website downdetector.com, suggesting they were unable to use the app.

The app appears to display a permanent loading wheel with messages failing to send.

Several people used social media to vent their frustrations using the hashtag #whatsappdown.

One Twitter user wrote: “Nothing could’ve been better than whatsapp servers crashing on new year’s eve #whatsappdown #WhatsApp”

Another wrote: “Retweet if you’re checking Twitter to find out if WhatsApp is down #whatsappdown”

Another user said: “Open Whatsapp. Send message. Nothing. Airplane mode on. Airplane mode off. Nothing. Open twitter. See #whatsappDown. Find relief that it’s not just me. #HappyNewYear2018.”

The popular messaging app, which boasts 1.3 billion users, announced it would stop working on certain phones at the end of 2017.

BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10 and Windows Phone 8.0 and older will no longer support WhatsApp messenger after December 31, the company said.

The app was bought by Facebook in 2014 and experienced a brief global outage in November.

Don't Miss