Here’s what went down on this weekend Sunday Grill, April 22

Orla kicked off the show with Natural Bodybulding champion Finbarr Murphy…. here they are together….

Here he is in action….

You can check out Finbarr’s Instagram page here

Orla met with Krystal and Trevor Hunt about the Purple Ball they are arranging for the charity Féileacáin, a not for profit organisation providing support to anyone affected by the death of a baby during or after pregnancy. You can get more info on the charity and details of the ball here.

Share it:













Don't Miss