The Sunday Grill – 25th of March

Shonagh is in the hot seat on the Sunday Grill this week and there is loads happening.

She’ll be finding out what it really takes to train your dog

She’s got a showbiz review and news of a brand new musical coming to Wexford

She will also hear about the ultimate cycling challenge for charity.

And Kevin is in to review ‘Peter Rabbit’

All this and much more on the Sunday Grill from ten to ten.