The Sunday Grill – Line up April 1st

Shonagh’s on the Sunday Grill this week and it’s a bit of a star studded show!

Fresh from his appearance on hit TV show ‘The Young Offenders‘, Shane Casey aka Billy Murphy is going to talk all about being part of such a big success story. She’s also got Paul Ryder who made it through to the live shows of Ireland’s Got Talent on for a chat.

Wexford author Cat Hogan is coming in to talk about creative writing, Ethna Quirke from Carlow talks about the importance of mindfulness and Waterford’s Liam Brazil tells Shonagh all about his 50k charity cycle for Mental Health and Suicide Awareness.

Kev is also in to review Ready Player One and Donal O’Donoghue will be giving us his TV tips for the week ahead.

All this and more every Sunday from ten to ten.

