Orla, Trish and Margaret talking about their experiences as women ahead of International Women’s Day on Thursday, March 8. You can read more about this year’s theme #PressforProgress here

Sarah Doyle, a life coach and mentor from the Better Life Project talked to Orla about her Empowered Women Workshops. You can get more info here.

Devonshire Day takes place at Lismore Castle on March 25. More details here.

And finally, here’s the trailer for the Gothic thriller, The Lodgers, set in Loftus Hall. The movie goes on general release this month but their will be some special screenings in Wexford. More details here.

