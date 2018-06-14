On the 1st of July 2003, Beat burst onto the airwaves to the sound of U2’s Beautiful Day! We changed radio in the South East FOREVER and now 15 years later, we’re still bringing you YOUR MUSIC NOW! With 154,000 weekly listeners and over half a million people connected online, we’ve established ourselves as part of everyday life in Waterford, Wexford, Carlow, Kilkenny and South Tipperary!

To celebrate our 15th birthday, we’re throwing a massive party in Tayto Park, Ireland’s only theme park, and we’re looking for listeners who are the same age as us to be part of it. So if you’re 15, just fill out the form and you could be hopping on our party bus for the biggest birthday of the year!

