Seven celebs you didn’t know are DJs

Gok Wan playing at this year’s BARE Music & Arts Festival on July 6-7 got us thinking.

While banging house isn’t the first thing you’d associate with the TV fashion guru, it’s hardly the first time a celeb has ventured into the DJ booth.

Curious, we trawled the internet to present you these seven celebs who ply their trade in the world of DJing…

Idris Elba

The Luther star certainly keeps himself busy. Along with a lead role in the Thor franchise, the in-demand star is well on his way to making a name for himself in the world of Djing. Heck, he even played Glasto in 2015!

Kristian Nairn

Better known as Hodor in Game of Thrones, Nairn is an ex-resident DJ at Kremlin in Belfast. And there you were, thinking that he’s only good for holding doors. Shame!

Ansel Elgort

Using the alias Hansolo, which might just be the best DJ name going, Hollywood heart-throb Ansel Elgort has been hitting the decks with a slew of original mixes, including one with rapper Logic.

Elijah Wood

Best known for his role as Frodo in Peter Jackon’s Lord of the Rings trilogy, Elijah Wood is just as able behind the decks as he is in front of the camera.

Ruby Rose

Ruby Rose of Orange Is The New Black fame has made a name for herself as a DJ in LA, playing a host of gigs including one at the Exchange.

Steve Davis

Former world snooker champion Steve Davis has taken the surprising career move of breaking into the niche world of IDM DJing. The 60-year-old is pretty handy at it too, playing at Glastonbury in 2016.

Usain Bolt

The machine that is Usain Bolt has added to his already outstanding resume by entering the world of DJing. Who knows, a future Olympics opening ceremony might be on the cards…

