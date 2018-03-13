We’ll be at the Waterford Student Enterprise Final this Tuesday!

David Hammond along with the Audi A1 Beat Fleet will be at the Waterford Student Enterprise Final at WIT’s Carriganore Campus this Tuesday!

The Takeover presenter will be playing the biggest songs in the South East, while the Audi A1 Beat Fleet will be on hand with plenty of banter.

We’ll be there as 140 students representing 12 schools across Waterford compete for the top prize in the Waterford Student Enterprise Programme.

Fifty businesses in total, shortlisted from a total of 350 who commenced the competition in September, will present their business plans.

Co-ordinated by the Local Enterprise Office Waterford, the competition is the most successful programme of its kind in the country.

The winner will represent Waterford at the National Finals on May 2nd in Croke Park taking on 34 other businesses, the best of the rest of the country.

