T&Cs for these prizes are as follows…

Ibiza prize package for 2 adults includes:

Return flights from Dublin to Ibiza, including taxes, fees and one item of checked luggage per person; Return private airport transfers in Ibiza; 7 nights’ hotel accommodation in Ibiza, with a four-star rating, based on sharing a double or twin room; Daily breakfast; Three-hour sunset boat party tickets in Ibiza, including four drinks per person and post-party nightclub admission; Full-day admission to an Ibiza beach club, including reserved sun beds, €50 bar tab per person for food/drink, and one bottle of Champagne to share; General admission tickets for a DJ set at an Ibiza nightclub, with multiple options available; Three-course dinner and drinks at a beachfront restaurant in San Antonio, up to a maximum value of €75 per person; €250 spending money

Economy flights available from Dublin International Airport only; Flights may be indirect and not all routings will be available; Winner and guest must have full passport valid for at least 6 months at time of travel; Any necessary visas are responsibility of winner and guest; A valid credit or debit card will be required for security deposit purposes when checking into hotel accommodation; Hotel accommodation is based on two adults sharing one double or twin room; Hotel will be selected by prize provider at their sole discretion; Prizes are non-transferable and non-refundable; No cash alternative is available; All prize elements are subject to availability; Prize cannot be taken from 21st December 2018 – 2nd January 2019 (Christmas and New Year), over UK bank holidays, or over Easter Sunday; Prize is valid for 12 months from the date of notification of winning, and travel must be booked and completed within that time frame; Winners must contact prize provider with three preferred travel dates no later than six weeks prior to departure; All elements of the prize must be taken at the same time; Once booked, the prize cannot be altered or amended; Both travellers must be aged 18 or over; The prize excludes domestic ground transfers; The prize excludes meals and drinks (other than where specified above), excursions, attractions, treatments, car hire, visas and personal expenses and anything not expressly included in the prize; Minimum age for admission to boat party, beach club and all nightclubs is 18 years old; The Prize Provider is Element London Ltd (www.element-london.com)

Thailand prize package for 2 adults includes:

Return flights from Dublin to Phuket, including taxes, fees and one item of checked luggage per person; Return private airport transfers in Phuket; 7 nights’ hotel accommodation near Phuket, with a four-star rating, based on sharing a double or twin room, on a half-board basis (breakfast and evening meal included); Three-hour evening Thai street food tour, including return transfers and multiple tastings; Half-day Thai cookery class in Phuket, including return transfers, instruction, all equipment and ingredients; Four-hour spa package near winners’ hotel, including foot massage, gold body scrub, aroma oil massage, facial treatment and head massage; Full-day catamaran tour to Phi Phi Islands, including on-board lunch and soft drinks, hire of snorkelling and kayaking equipment, and return transfers; €250 spending money

Economy flights available from Dublin International Airport only; Flights will be indirect and not all routings will be available; Winner and guest must have full passport valid for at least 6 months at time of travel; Any necessary visas are responsibility of winner and guest; A valid credit or debit card will be required for security deposit purposes when checking into hotel accommodation; Hotel accommodation is based on two adults sharing one double or twin room; Hotel will be selected by prize provider at their sole discretion; Prizes are non-transferable and non-refundable; No cash alternative is available; All prize elements are subject to availability; Prize cannot be taken from 21st December 2018 – 2nd January 2019 (Christmas and New Year), over UK bank holidays, or over Easter Sunday; Prize is valid for 12 months from the date of notification of winning, and travel must be booked and completed within that time frame; Winners must contact prize provider with three preferred travel dates no later than six weeks prior to departure; All elements of the prize must be taken at the same time; Once booked, the prize cannot be altered or amended; At least one traveller must be aged 18 or over; If any travellers are aged under 18, written parental or guardian permission will be required prior to travel; The prize excludes domestic ground transfers; The prize excludes meals and drinks (other than where specified above), excursions, attractions, treatments, car hire, visas and personal expenses and anything not expressly included in the prize; Minimum age for spa package is 18 years old; Minimum age for boat trip is 4 years old; The Prize Provider is Element London Ltd (www.element-london.com)

