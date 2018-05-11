All next week on Beat Drive, we’re teaming up with our friends at the award-winning Oasis Spa at Lyrath Estate in Kilkenny to celebrate their amazing May & June 2018 Spa Packages, which includes Spa & Afternoon Tea.

The Oasis Spa at Lyrath Estate gives you the opportunity to unwind, relax, rejuvenate, refresh and take some time out just for you in tranquil surroundings.

We have a 25-minute treatment for two with afternoon tea to give away each day and all you have to do is tell us which of your friends you’d bring along and why!

At the end of the week, we’ll also be upgrading someone to a one-hour treatment session.

To find out more, visit their website here.

