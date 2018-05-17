Kilkenny Cat Laughs is back, taking place this June bank holiday weekend, from the 31st of May to the 4th of June.
Cat Laughs is Ireland’s annual craic pilgrimage, playing host to international and domestic comedy in the marble city at the heart of Ireland’s Ancient East.
For the full line-up of craic for 2018, you can check out thecatlaughs.com
We have tickets to give away every day and at the end of the week, we’ll upgrade someone to a golden ticket!
All you have to do is tell us who the famous cat is.
Prizes
Monday
Opening Gala – Reginald D Hunter, David O’Doherty, Alison Spittle, Karl Spain, Sara Pascoe, Maeve Higgins, Joanne McNally, Abandoman, Lords of Strut | Thursday 31st May, 19:30 @ Hotel Kilkenny
Tuesday
Jason Byrne, David O’Doherty, Rich Hall, Aisling Bea | Friday 1st June, 21:00 @ Hotel Kilkenny
Wednesday
Des Bishop, Bernard O’Shea, Fred Cooke, Joanne McNally, Friday 1st June, 22:00 @ Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel
Thursday
Jason Manford, Jason Byrne, Rich Hall, Andrew Maxwell, Saturday 2nd June, 19:00 @ Hotel Kilkenny
Friday
Reginald D Hunter, Des Bishop, Jarlath Regan, Fred Cooke, Saturday 2nd June, 21:00 @ Hotel Kilkenny
Upgrade
TWO GOLDEN TICKETS – The Opening Night Gala on Thursday 31st PLUS your choice of:
Any 2 Shows on Friday 1st June
Any 3 Shows on Saturday 2nd June
Any 3 Shows on Sunday 3rd June
Any 2 Shows on Monday 4th June
PLUS you get a GOLDEN TICKET WRISTBAND that gets you access to any other shows that aren’t sold out on the night!