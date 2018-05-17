Kilkenny Cat Laughs is back, taking place this June bank holiday weekend, from the 31st of May to the 4th of June.

Cat Laughs is Ireland’s annual craic pilgrimage, playing host to international and domestic comedy in the marble city at the heart of Ireland’s Ancient East.

For the full line-up of craic for 2018, you can check out thecatlaughs.com

We have tickets to give away every day and at the end of the week, we’ll upgrade someone to a golden ticket!

All you have to do is tell us who the famous cat is.

Terms & conditions apply.

Prizes

Monday

Opening Gala – Reginald D Hunter, David O’Doherty, Alison Spittle, Karl Spain, Sara Pascoe, Maeve Higgins, Joanne McNally, Abandoman, Lords of Strut | Thursday 31st May, 19:30 @ Hotel Kilkenny

Tuesday

Jason Byrne, David O’Doherty, Rich Hall, Aisling Bea | Friday 1st June, 21:00 @ Hotel Kilkenny

Wednesday

Des Bishop, Bernard O’Shea, Fred Cooke, Joanne McNally, Friday 1st June, 22:00 @ Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel

Thursday

Jason Manford, Jason Byrne, Rich Hall, Andrew Maxwell, Saturday 2nd June, 19:00 @ Hotel Kilkenny

Friday

Reginald D Hunter, Des Bishop, Jarlath Regan, Fred Cooke, Saturday 2nd June, 21:00 @ Hotel Kilkenny

Upgrade

TWO GOLDEN TICKETS – The Opening Night Gala on Thursday 31st PLUS your choice of:

Any 2 Shows on Friday 1st June

Any 3 Shows on Saturday 2nd June

Any 3 Shows on Sunday 3rd June

Any 2 Shows on Monday 4th June

PLUS you get a GOLDEN TICKET WRISTBAND that gets you access to any other shows that aren’t sold out on the night!

