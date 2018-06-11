You’d want to be living under a rock at the far end of The Enchanted Forest to not know about this year’s Fairytale Festival at Woodstock Gardens, Inistioge, Co. Kilkenny on Sunday, July 22nd.

As part of the Fairytale Festival, we orchestrated a creative competition for primary schools across the South East.

There were two categories, a drawing one and a written one. The only instruction? To focus on a fairytale theme!

As with last year’s competition, we received tonnes of spellbinding entries.

And after weeks of deliberation, our panel of experts have chosen two winners…

Junior Winner:

Senior Winner:

Our two victors will each receive a family pass to the Fairytale Festival, an Expert Electrical voucher for their school & a very special fairytale-themed Cool 2 School.

