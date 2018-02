Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past few days, we’re pretty sure you know that Pancake Tuesday has finally arrived.

So, we’re asking you to send us your greatest pancake creations on Facebook!

Head over to Facebook or Twitter, comment by uploading a photo of your creation on our pancake competition post, and you could be in with a shot of winning a €50 Just Eat voucher!

We’ll be showing you some of our favourite creations right here as the day does on…

Share it:













Don't Miss