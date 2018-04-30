Gardaí have arrested two people in connection with two aggravated burglaries in Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan on April 29.

According to Gardaí, two intruders forced their way into the home of a woman aged in her 70s shortly after 7pm on Sunday evening.

They threatened her at gunpoint and made off with quantities of jewellery and cash.

Minutes later two intruders entered a second house.

They threatened the owner of the house, a man in his 90s, and fled the scene with a sum of cash.

The alarm was raised and during a follow-up operation local Garda units intercepted a car in Virginia.

The occupants of the car, a man in his 20s and woman in her 30s, were arrested and brought to Bailieboro Garda Station.

A technical and forensic examination of the scenes has been carried out.

Investigating Gardaí have also recovered some of the property taken during the burglaries.

The man and woman were not physically injured during the burglaries but did receive medical treatment and assessment.

