All next week on Beat Drive, we’re playing My Mammy & Your Mammy with thanks to City Square Shopping Centre.

Mother’s Day is on the way and to celebrate, we have €1,000 in City Square Shopping Centre vouchers to give away!

We’re looking for two mammies to go head to head with the winner receiving a €50 voucher and a place in the final to win the big prize.

Do you have what it takes? Or do you have a mammy you’d like to nominate?

