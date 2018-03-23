Next week on Beat Breakfast, we want to give someone a good Friday! Actually, a REALLY GOOD Friday!

Do you know someone who could do with a bit of cheering up?

We want you to tell us about them and they could win a massage in the Solas Croi Spa at the Brandon House Hotel in New Ross.

Then at the end of the week, we’ll give someone a really good Friday by upgrading them to a signature spa package.

The package includes a full body lime and ginger exfoliation scrub, a full body massage using selected oils, an Elemis Pro Collagen Age Defy Facial and spa deluxe pedicure, as well as lunch.

Solas Croi Spa is also introducing Fuschia make-up.

So who do you think deserves a treat? Text us and tell us who and why, and we could be giving them a good Friday with thanks to the Brandon House Hotel, New Ross.

