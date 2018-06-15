Next week on Beat Breakfast, we have weekend camping tickets to Indiependence Festival to give away.

It takes place from August 3rd to 5th in Deer Farm, Mitchelstown, Co. Cork.

The festival boasts a stellar line-up thanks to the likes of Primal Scream, Sigala, Walking on Cars, Everything Everything and Kate Nash…

A healthy Irish contingent includes Le Galaxie, The Blizzards, Hudson Taylor, Delorentos, And So I Watch You From Afar, Wyvern Lingo & King Kong Company.

This year, INDIE introduces the new Urban stage featuring some of the best up-and-coming Irish hip hop and urban artists.

For more details and tickets indiependencefestival.com

