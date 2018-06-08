All next week on Beat Drive, we’ve got prizes to give away for Langton House Hotel Kilkenny.

Their Wedding Showcase takes place on Sunday, June 17th from 2 to 5pm where you’ll be able to meet the team, see the Ballroom and Set Theatre dressed as they would be for your wedding day.

Langton House Hotel has been voted into One Fab Day’s 100 Best Wedding Venues for six years in a row and WeddingDates.ie’s top-rated venue in Leinster for 2016 and 2017.

We have lunch for two at the sunny Set Courtyard each day with an upgraded prize of an overnight stay for two with dinner at the hotel.

For more info, see langtons.ie

Share it:













Don't Miss