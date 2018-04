All weekend, we have tickets go give away for Summer in the City in the RDS in Dublin on June 24th

The line-up includes The Chainsmokers, Rita Ora, Chasing Abbey and John Gibbons

We’ve got tickets to be won across the weekend!

Beat Drive on Friday

Big Saturday with Andy

Sportsbeat with Chris

More Music Sunday with Shonagh

Sunday Takeover with Paula

PLUS we’ll be giving away a pair on Facebook and Twitter

Share it:













Don't Miss