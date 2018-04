Win with Rollercoaster Records this Record Store Day with Beat!

20 April 2018

All this Saturday, we’re celebrating Record Store Day with Rollercoaster Records in Kilkenny.

Record Store Day is an annual event held to celebrate the culture of the independently owned record store.

The day brings together fans, artists, and thousands of independent record stores across the world.

To celebrate, we have vinyl prize packs to give away.

All you have to do is answer a vinyl-themed question!

Share it:













Don't Miss