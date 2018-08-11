6-7pm

Loud Luxury – Body

Jonas Blue – Rise

Mark McCabe – Over Me

Lana Del Rey – Summertime Sadness

Marshmello – Friends

Post Malone – Better Now

John Gibbons – Sweat (A La La La La Long)

Dynoro ft GiGI D’Agostini – In My Mind

David Guetta & Akon – Sexy Bitch

Charlie Puth – The Way I Am

Dennis Lloyd – Nevermind

M.O, Lotto Boyzz,Eazi – Bad Vibe

Donel – Bang Like A Drum

7-8pm

Cardi B – I Like It

Drake – In My Feelings

Ariana Grande – No Tears Left To Cry

Boston Bun – Spread Love (Paddington)

Kyle – Playinwitme

DJ Khaled – No-Brainer

Chris Brown – Beautiful People

Camelphat & Elderbrook – Cola

Guru Josh Project – Infinity 2008

Mango X MathMan – Heartbreaks & Promises

Little Mix – Power

Au/Ra – Panic Room

Matoma – Old Thing Back

