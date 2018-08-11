6-7pm
Loud Luxury – Body
Jonas Blue – Rise
Mark McCabe – Over Me
Lana Del Rey – Summertime Sadness
Marshmello – Friends
Post Malone – Better Now
John Gibbons – Sweat (A La La La La Long)
Dynoro ft GiGI D’Agostini – In My Mind
David Guetta & Akon – Sexy Bitch
Charlie Puth – The Way I Am
Dennis Lloyd – Nevermind
M.O, Lotto Boyzz,Eazi – Bad Vibe
Donel – Bang Like A Drum
7-8pm
Cardi B – I Like It
Drake – In My Feelings
Ariana Grande – No Tears Left To Cry
Boston Bun – Spread Love (Paddington)
Kyle – Playinwitme
DJ Khaled – No-Brainer
Chris Brown – Beautiful People
Camelphat & Elderbrook – Cola
Guru Josh Project – Infinity 2008
Mango X MathMan – Heartbreaks & Promises
Little Mix – Power
Au/Ra – Panic Room
Matoma – Old Thing Back