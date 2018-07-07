6-7pm
John Gibbons – Sweat LaLaLa Long
Jess Glynne – I’ll Be There
Ariana Grande – No Tears Left to Cry
Cleanbandit – Solo
Banx & Ranx ft Ella Eyre – Answerphone
Jonas Blue – Rise
Calvin Harris – One Kiss
Drake – Nice For What
Dario G – Sunchyme (Hi-Def Mix)
Anne-Marie – 2002
Kygo – Remind Me To Forget
Sigala – Lullaby
NOTD – I Wanna Know
7 pm – 8 pm
Sigala – Feels Like Home
Cardi – B – I LIke
Mark McCabe – Over Me
Major Lazor – Lean On
Jax Jones – Ring Ring
Years & Years – If You’re Over Me
James Vincent McMorrow – Me & My Friends
Neiked – Sexual
Chris Malinchak -So Good To Me
Rita Ora, Cardi B, Bebe Rexha, Charlie XCX – Girls
D’Banj – Oliver Twist
John Legend – All Of Me (Tiesto Mix)
Sebastian Ingrosso – Calling (Lose My Mind)#music #Beatanthems