6-7pm

John Gibbons – Sweat LaLaLa Long

Jess Glynne – I’ll Be There

Ariana Grande – No Tears Left to Cry

Cleanbandit – Solo

Banx & Ranx ft Ella Eyre – Answerphone

Jonas Blue – Rise

Calvin Harris – One Kiss

Drake – Nice For What

Dario G – Sunchyme (Hi-Def Mix)

Anne-Marie – 2002

Kygo – Remind Me To Forget

Sigala – Lullaby

NOTD – I Wanna Know

7 pm – 8 pm

Sigala – Feels Like Home

Cardi – B – I LIke

Mark McCabe – Over Me

Major Lazor – Lean On

Jax Jones – Ring Ring

Years & Years – If You’re Over Me

James Vincent McMorrow – Me & My Friends

Neiked – Sexual

Chris Malinchak -So Good To Me

Rita Ora, Cardi B, Bebe Rexha, Charlie XCX – Girls

D’Banj – Oliver Twist

John Legend – All Of Me (Tiesto Mix)

Sebastian Ingrosso – Calling (Lose My Mind)

