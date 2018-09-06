Google’s hit Art Selfie tool has launched outside the US, meaning people in Ireland can now find out whether they look more like the Laughing Cavalier or the Girl with a Pearl Earring.

The feature comes with Google’s Arts and Culture app and has been available in the US since earlier this year, allowing people to find their doppelganger among thousands of famous artworks.

“Travel through artworks and discover which ones look most like you,” the app explains.

“This new, experimental feature uses computer vision technology to compare your selfie with faces in 1,000s of historical artworks.”

Testing out the feature involves downloading the Google Arts & Culture app from either Google Play or Apple’s App Store, opening it, and scrolling down to the Art Selfie section.

Then it’s simply a matter of taking a self-portrait on your smartphone and letting Google’s technology to find your lookalike.

