Flat Earth no more: Google Maps now displays planet as a globe

Google introduced a new update to Google Maps: when you zoom all the way out, the Earth will no longer be displayed as a flat surface, but as a globe.

It’s a change that allows the map to more accurately display the Earth. The search company highlighted the change on its Google Maps Twitter feed, saying that with the new 3D Globe Mode, “Greenland’s projection is no longer the size of Africa.”

The change is only available on the desktop interface; it’s still flat in its mobile app.

