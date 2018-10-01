Fortnite is about to get into the Halloween spirit

Fortnite is getting into the Halloween spirit with the addition of undead opponents to its popular battle royale mode, marking a major moment in the game mode’s history where players can fight computer-generated enemies.

These evil beings are the biggest addition to the game’s Halloween event, referred to by Epic Games as “Fortnitemares”.

Players will have to defeat the monstrous-looking opponents that were birthed from Cube Fragments that appear on the map. Killing the undead will result in loot for players, and they’ll appear sporadically throughout matches.

