Fortnite’s latest update brings on a slew of changes, including a new rocket launcher and the return of the highly coveted Skull Trooper skin in the item shop.
But the biggest addition is a new limited-time mod called Disco Domination that tasks players with taking over dance floors with sweet moves. While in the 32 vs. 32 mode, multiple dance floors are scattered around the map.
Players have to control these dance floors by emoting on them, and the longer players can hold the point without enemies present, the faster they’ll capture that area.
The more friendly players dancing on the floor, the faster the whole process
