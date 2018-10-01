Google has made it a lot easier to delete personal information stored on their servers

Google stores a record of everything you search for on Google.com if you’re logged into your Google Account. You can clear your local browser history, but that won’t clear what’s stored on Google’s servers.

While you’ve been able to dig into the Google Account page and find an activity stream of search history, Google is making it a lot easier to delete this history within search.

You’ll now be able to review and delete recent search history within Google search itself. Google’s privacy controls won’t be buried away in settings anymore, and the company is even providing quicker access to controls like disabling ad personalization or even preventing Google sites from saving activity.

Ultimately, these changes are designed to make Google users a little more aware of the control they have over their account

Google is making these changes in search on desktop and mobile web this week, with iOS and Android updates to follow in the coming weeks.

