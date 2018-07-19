Instagram to hand users more control over their list of followers

If your Instagram account is public, there’s no real way to stop people from looking at your feed.

Even if you block someone, your photos are just a private browser window away.

That said, Instagram is at least trying to give users more direct control over their own list of followers; the company has started more widely testing the ability to manually remove followers with a few taps.

Users with private accounts have long had the ability to remove followers and immediately cut off access to their own content.

But an increasing number of public accounts have also gained the option to manually kick people out of their pool of followers.

Reports of this new “remove follower” feature have been popping up over the last few months, and it now seems to be rolling out to a bigger sample of users.

This content is brought to you by Tom Murphy Car Sales

Share it:













Don't Miss