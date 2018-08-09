It’s long been rumoured that Apple will release a larger “iPhone X Plus” model this Autumn, but we may have just gotten our best confirmation yet of the new device: a leaked icon found in Apple’s own firmware that seems to show off the new phone.

The image was discovered by notable Apple firmware reverse-engineer Guilherme Rambo, along with another leaked icon for the bezel-less iPad that first leaked through the latest iOS 12 beta earlier this week.

This isn’t the first time Apple has accidentally leaked an iPhone design through a firmware icon, either: the iPhone X experienced the same thing (discovered, coincidentally, by Rambo as well) last summer.

