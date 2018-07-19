Netflix launches major TV app redesign

Netflix has just announced that it has given a major overhaul to the user experience on its TV apps.

“The new interface was based on rigorous research and testing around how we can make it easier to find titles on TVs, where navigation can feel a bit tougher when you are restricted to just a few buttons on a remote control,” wrote Stephen Garcia, Netflix’s director of product innovation, in a blog post.

The refreshed look is rolling out globally – beginning this week to Netflix’s apps for game consoles, set-top boxes, built-in smart TV apps, and so on.

The biggest addition is a new sidebar on the left with separate sections for Search, Home, Series, Movies, My List, and New.

Unfortunately, there’s no breakout section for content that’s leaving Netflix in the near future, which would’ve been a great way to catch stuff before it goes.

Netflix’s design looks similar to the sidebar that YouTube uses for its TV-based apps and shares the same, easy-on-your-eyes dark grey colour.

