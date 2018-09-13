The Nintendo Switch’s online service is launching in less than a week.

In a tweet this week, Nintendo revealed that the service will be available on September 18th, and users will be able to download a seven-day trial from the Switch store before committing to a subscription.

Much like Xbox Live or the PlayStation Network, the Switch’s new service will require users to pay to play certain games online, including notable Nintendo titles like Splatoon 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. It’s also the only way for Switch owners to get cloud backup for game saves.

To sweeten the deal, subscribers will also get access to online-enabled NES games, which will include 20 titles at launch, such as Mario Bros and The Legend of Zelda.

Nintendo says new games will be added “regularly.”

