Whatsapp to introduce new features to group chats.

WhatsApp group chats can be incredibly useful — the perfect tool for organizing social events, or keeping up to date with news from places like your children’s school.

But, everyone knows that groups can quickly descend into chaos as everyone starts, well, chatting with one another.

That’s why WhatsApp is introducing a new option for group chats that lets only approved administrators send messages.

It’s a simple change, but one that will make group chats more functional and appealing for certain use cases.

WhatsApp obviously knows group chats are a big part of its appeal, and has been slowly adding more features.

It recently introduced group descriptions as well as anti-spam tools and a catch-up feature that shows users’ replies and mentions.

All this makes the Facebook-owned WhatsApp more attractive for the type of group organizing and group announcement feature that might have otherwise been done on Facebook itself.

