Vinny won the Lotto! Kind of.
He also feels very guilty about ripping off a charity shop, but he’s okay with being a bit boring.
Also this week, Trish accuses someone of stealing, and Shonagh admits to hiding from kids on Halloween!
Beat 102 103
© 2018 Beat 102-103. All rights reserved
Beat 102-103 2015 – WKW FM Ltd. t/a Beat 102-103 is a private limited company registered in Ireland.
Company Registration No: 347498. Registered Office: The Broadcast Centre, Ardkeen, Waterford
NameLocationSong RequestMessage