This week on Cool 2 School Shonagh and Jennie went to Aidan’s house in Waterford where himself and Kyle had an early start!

After fresh scones and jam served by Aidan’s Granny they posed for some pictures!

Even though the school was close by they were happy to be going in style!

One last picture before Aidan negotiates ‘no homework’ for the entire school!

