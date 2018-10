Paula & Jennie were off to Wexford this week on Cool 2 School as they were in Rosslare at Michaela’s house

The girls loved their Beat goodies, not sure what they liked more… the balloons or the beachballs!

Michaela and her pals Eva and Allanah agreed that the best part of the morning was going in the Beat Audi

Cool 2 School is brought to you by The Kilkenny Medieval Mile Museum

