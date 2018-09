There was great excitement in Waterford City this morning as we brought Millie, her next-door neighbours Ellie, Leia and Luke, to school.

Millie and the gang had all the neighbours talking as they posed beside the Beat car with Shonagh and Jennie!

Millie was hard at work last night doing some special art work for Niall, Vinny and Trish!

There was time to hang out in the ‘Kids Area’ before school. No adults allowed!

Share it:













Don't Miss