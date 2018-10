Paula & Jennie were out and about in Waterford this week for Cool 2 School as they brought Peter and his pals Sean and Josh to school

A very important game of Fifa was interrupted, Peter Vs. Josh…. we were told Peter won in the end!

Boys being boys, they were most excited about seeing the Beat car and we were under strict instructions to do this pose for the picture!

One more quick snap before the trip to school and Josh doesn’t seem to be one bit camera shy!

