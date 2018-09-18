It was a full house in Clonmel this week as we brought Saoirse and her brothers, Darragh and Eoin, to school.

Being the only girl in the house, Saoirse loved all the excitement of the morning and felt “famous” arriving to school with Paula & Jennie.

He might only be 8 months old but baby bro, Gavin couldn’t be left out of it all!

Paula & Jennie got a quick ‘dabbing’ lesson before heading to school too!

Darragh’s favourite part of the whole experience was going in the Beat Audi, he didn’t want to get out when we arrived at school!

Cool 2 School is brought to you by Kilkenny Medieval Mile Museum

