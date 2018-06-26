Christine was the Senior winner of our Fairytale Creative Competition, she won 4 tickets to our Fairytale Festival on July 22nd and a very magical trip to school for her last full day in primary school EVER!!

Ellen wrote a brilliant poem for our competition, it is called ‘Massive Mix-Up’ and it’s about a number of different fairytales getting mixed up!

Ellen’s favourite part of the whole morning was getting to travel in the Beat car, while her little sister Martha loved seeing 2 fairytale princesses walk through the front door!

Beat’s annual Fairytale Festival takes place in the beautiful Woodstock Gardens in Inistioge on July 22nd, Ellen can’t wait for it and is super excited, we hope you are too!

