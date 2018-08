Choo Choo!

Rathwood’s Award Winning Santa Train is launching on Saturday, September 1st and we’ll be there to help them celebrate BUT before that, we have tickets to Ireland’s most popular Santa Experience to give away on Beat The Bomb!

Online Bookings open Saturday at 12 noon on Rathwood.com but we have a family ticket to give away each day!

Just tune in to Beat Breakfast next week for your chance to win!

Share it:













Don't Miss