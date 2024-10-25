14 Transition Year Students celebrate successful TY Media Week at Beat 102 103

14 Transition Year students from across the South East region are celebrating this weekend after taking part in TY Media Week at Beat 102 103.

The TY Media Week is a unique, creative and innovative programme which allows the broadcast media sector to engage with TY students in a way that is fun, creative and engaging.

The programme enables participants to understand how the media works, how content is created and how the information that is broadcast is verified.

Participants get the unique opportunity to create and broadcast their own content on-air and some of the most amazing radio content has been created by TY students on this programme.

Advertisement

In partnership with Learning Waves, Beat 102 103 took part in the week long programme from Monday 21st October.

Project Manager with Learning Waves, Teresa Hanratty said: “ The success of the programme is testament to the students, the schools, the radio stations and Coimisún na Meán who fund the programme.

"In a world where there is so much information it is important that young people trust the information that they are consuming and the TY Media Week informs and educates young people in this regard.

“We look forward to welcoming some of the TY Media Week students into the Independent Radio Sector in years to come.”

Advertisement

The programme in Beat 102 103 this year was led by Beat Presenter Megan O' Regan Byrne and assisted by Beat News & Sports Editor Aoife Kearns and Beat Digital Content Producer Brian Griffin.

Project Coordinator Megan says the future of talent in the industry is bright.

"A hugely successful TY Media Week, I am honestly like a proud mom. 14 students, joined us on Monday with a huge passion for radio and it was evident from all the work they put in throughout the week. From music scheduling to reading the weather on the news, they got the full radio experience. The future of radio is certainly very bright."

Assistant Coordinator on Beat's TY Media Week, Aoife Kearns, says it was an honour to get to work with such a talented and energetic group.

Advertisement

"The ideas that shone through each TY student was wonderful to see. They each had there own perspectives, life experiences, stories and backgrounds. As an Editor in News, their creativity lead to the production of excellent work that was inspiring, that drew on emotions, and ignited thoughts for the listener. They were professional, eager and full of energy to learn how the radio industry works."