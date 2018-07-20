The Beat On The Street is back!

Friday August 3rd on Main Street, Gorey and we have a whopper lineup for you this year!

MARK MCCABE

Mark has been dominating the airplay charts in Ireland this summer with his anthem ‘Over Me’ featuring Ovie and Aimee. Late in 2017, Mark released ‘I’m Feeling It’ with Australian dance act Sunset Brothers. To date, the song has over 5.5 million streams across Spotify and Apple; peaking at No.1 in the Irish, No.4 in the UK and No.2 in the Australian Spotify Viral Charts.

Way back in 2000, Mark released a song called ‘Maniac 2000’ which went on to become the fifth best-selling single in the history of the Irish charts.

WILD YOUTH

In 2017, Wild Youth emerged with ‘All Or Nothing’ which amassed over half a million Spotify streams and held the #1 spot for two weeks. They soon found themselves invited to support major artists like Niall Horan, The Script and Zara Larsson on arena-sized shows and drawing huge crowds to their festival slots across Ireland and the UK.

Their new single ‘Can’t Move On’ has been dominating airplay on Irish radio recently and is set to be one of the biggest songs of Summer 2018.

SEAN & CONOR PRICE

Sean & Conor have been performing together for several years, writing all of their own music. They exploded into the public consciousness as the stars of the last series of X Factor and since then, have released two singles and embarked on a sold-out nationwide tour.

Also featuring on the night will be Beat’s Old Skool Party host Chris Ward and local Wexford band Tuesday At Six.

The show kicks off at 7.30pm on Friday August 3rd on Main Street, Gorey and will launch the town’s Market House Festival that weekend.

Share it:













Don't Miss