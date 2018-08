Andy Mac’s Big Saturday is broadcasting live from Morris’s DIY & Expert Electrical Waterford this weekend

This Saturday, Andy Mac and the Audi A1 Beat Fleet will be at Morris’s DIY & Expert Electrical Waterford.

They’ll be kicking off the August Bank Holiday weekend in style from 11am to 3pm.

So pop over to Andy & the Audi A1 Beat Fleet this Saturday for face painting, games and all the usual banter!

Share it:













Don't Miss