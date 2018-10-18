Every November, we spread some positive vibes across the South East with Feel Good Friday.
For five Fridays in November, we’ll focus the spotlight on a deserving group or individual living right here in the region.
We kicked things off earlier this month by surprising our solutions co-ordinator, lego fanatic and groom-to-be, Kolyn Byrne, with a Lego portrait of the happy couple.
Last year, we heard from Christmas-loving grandparents, a brave young boy, and even offered a simple act of kindness by paying for people’s shopping.
