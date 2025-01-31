Aspiring Radio students begin new Broadcast Course with Beat

A new group of students and aspiring Radio professionals have begun the January 2025 Broadcast Course in Waterford SETU with Beat 102 103.

Delivered by South East Technological University SETU, WLR FM and Beat 102-103, the Certificate in Radio and Podcasting began its new term in Waterford this week.

On Thursday, January 30th, sixteen students arrived at SETU’s Cork Road campus to embark on their radio and podcasting careers. The students make up the intake of this year’s 2025 course cohort.

The Certificate in Radio and Podcasting is a practice-based introduction to radio broadcasting, presenting, and podcasting jointly developed and delivered by South East Technological University SETU, WLR FM, and Beat 102-103.

The course is delivered by both practicing broadcasters and academic lecturers and is designed to give an introduction to the operation of a commercial radio station and the day-to-day work of broadcasters within it.

Students wishing to take part in the course are not required to have any previous experience in the radio industry upon entry to the twelve-week, part-time, level 6 course as it aims to help budding broadcasters get a ‘foot in the door’.

Speaking on the opening night, WLRFM CEO Michael Byrne said: “We’re thrilled to be involved again this year in the radio and podcasting course with SETU, Beat, and WLR. This course has been instrumental in shaping many talented broadcasting voices over the years, and we’re excited to see what this year’s course will bring!”.

SETU lecturer and former Beat presenter Rob O’Connor says the group this time around is exciting as they come from all walks of life.

“The mix of students and their diverse backgrounds really gives me a buzz. We've got a plumber, a nurse specialising in post-natal depression, a software developer, a men’s shed volunteer, and an HR professional with a love for music. They all bring incredible energy to the class, bouncing ideas off each other.

"The discussions are never dull— and that energy carries through in the radio and podcast demos they create. Hopefully, it means we'll start hearing more voices that don’t usually get a platform. Working with Beat and WLR add a level of professionalism we just can’t achieve on our own.”

Course Outline

Through a mix of lectures and practical sessions, in the classroom and the studio, students learn how to:

Research and prepare scripts and running orders for radio broadcasts

Record and edit audio material for radio broadcasts

Present speech content in a live and recorded radio setting

Apply legal and ethical guidelines relating to broadcast media

Reflect on the role of the radio journalist and presenter within the Irish radio industry

The 12-week, part-time course is due to be completed in April 2025.

For more information visit www.setu.ie/courses.