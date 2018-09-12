Beat at Work is broadcasting live from the Carlow Volunteers EXPO this Thursday

This Thursday, Beat at Work with Darren Rice will be broadcasting live from the Carlow Volunteers EXPO Day at Fairgreen Shopping Centre.

They want you to hear all about their amazing volunteer experiences which aim to encourage integration, active citizenship and community development.

Darren will be spinning the freshest hits while the Audi A1 Beat Fleet will be providing all the usual banter, games and face painting.

Carlow Volunteer Centre is an independent organisation that forms part of a network of 21 Volunteer centres and eight information offices all across the country. They are affiliated with Volunteer Ireland.

